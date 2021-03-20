Dear President Joe Biden,

Your quick decisions regarding events already in progress lead me to believe that the section of your brain that promotes common sense is not working. It’s the same problem that I believe your followers have.

There’s the stopping of the wall construction at the border and the disappointment from some of those who live along that border. There are the disruptions created by the increased number of immigrants arriving at the border.

There’s the halting of the Keystone XL pipeline, costing jobs for laborers and for those who produce materials used in pipeline construction.

There’s the halting of drilling on federal property. And your push for a $15 minimum wage, which would affect small businesses. (I’m sure you never ran a small business; your income has almost always come on a silver platter with working people’s tax dollars.)

You call this unifying our country?

Instead, in my view, the cancer of hate continues.

God’s book states that when you draw near to God, he draws near to you. How can you draw near to God with your heart seemingly full of hate? I know Satan would accept the haters with open arms.

Jesus said, “Let the dead bury the dead.” But he gave you a chance to reach his heavenly plateau with the use of the word “repent.” God gave you this chance through the sacrifice of his son. He sure didn’t have any hate there. Take a chance to see what it feels like on the other side of hate.

Clayton Frackman

Willow Street