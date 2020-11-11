First, as someone with health issues, I could not possibly go to a poll location to vote. Why were President Donald Trump and some Republicans trying to make my vote illegitimate?

Instead of going after the governor and Pennsylvania secretary of state for political reasons (be honest, that’s what it is), lawmakers should strengthen voters’ rights and access to the ballot in this state.

Look at other states that have a history of mail-in balloting without all these problems and improve their state laws. Pennsylvania should do that now, while we have time before the next election. In my view, you all are dreamers if you think this virus will not be a factor in two years.

Second, I believe state lawmakers have politicized the pandemic so much in this state that all of you have cost the citizens many jobs and their safety. Just look at the surge in infections due to lack of mask enforcement. It’s time to start working together. (Are you listening, state Rep. Bryan Cutler?)

Third, while you are at it, stop being so self-centered about protecting your jobs and pass the redistricting bill. Prove to this state’s citizens that you want fair, unbiased representation for the citizens. Work for all the citizens of this state, not just the lobbyists.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township