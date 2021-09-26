A message to state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County, and his Republican cohorts:

You are seeking the name, address, driver’s license number and partial Social Security number of every voter registered as of last November. Your rationale for this expensive and sweeping effort, which I believe is a violation of the rights of Pennsylvania citizens, is to conduct a “forensic investigation” in search of voter fraud.

This is happening despite multiple audits in Pennsylvania and only a couple cases of individual fraud in the 2020 election, in which Republican voters were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers in order to vote.

Well, if you want our data, I formally request that you Republicans set an example and publish — in all Pennsylvania newspapers — your names, addresses, driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers, before asking your constituents to do so.

Norman W. Johanson

Manheim Township