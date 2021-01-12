To U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

My area of concern is sedition, specifically your support of a defeated president and his mob of anti-government idiots.

The people in your congressional district know that Joe Biden won the presidential election, and yet you joined the ranks of those who questioned results that were verified over and over.

Now there is a price to pay for your allegiance to a wannabe dictator who I believe is not only insane but also dangerous.

How does it feel to be on the absolute wrong side of history? Your name will forever be associated with this dark day in American history. All so you could kowtow to a tin-star despot. You are not, in my view, representative of your constituency. You are a sheep, a coward and a liar.

Mary Gildea

Manheim Township