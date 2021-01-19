Well, let’s try this again. I wrote something similar in early April, shortly after the initial shutdown, but it never got published. Perhaps a little too far out on the skinny branches for public consumption? Well, now that we have a few hundred thousand deaths under our belts, let’s give this another shot.

The world has given us another shot across the bow (since climate change, extreme weather and global catastrophe, so far, have seemingly not gotten our attention).

Let’s postulate that there is a background of “being.” Everything is rooted in “consciousness.” The world, in which we live and move and have our individual lives, is conscious, knowing.

If, as a conscious being, you were constantly assaulted, plundered, robbed, defiled, injured and ignorantly taken advantage of, would you not find a way to rid yourself of the perpetrator? Hmm. Look what the world has given us.

Three-dimensional humanity had better find some harmony, nurturing and appreciation — and had better rethink its position in the world — or we will soon have no position in the world. End of story.

Jerry Brown

Lancaster