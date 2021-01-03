Gov. Tom Wolf, I believe you are a heartless person. As is anyone on your staff who enforces your rules. You have forgotten the other victims of this pandemic — the people who work in the restaurant industry, tourism industry, movie theaters and live-performance theaters.

These are your people who work for minimum wage to support their families; the second-wage earners in the household; the college students who work to pay their college loans; the teenagers who work to learn responsibility and also to earn a few dollars; and the small business owners who are on the brink of losing everything.

I do not know how you or any of the other state employees can put their heads on their pillows at night and sleep, knowing that thousands of people are going without in this holiday season while all of you are getting paid. You and your cronies seemingly are only worried about yourselves.

I find it appalling that you are still going after small business owners who are not obeying you. I live in a free country, so if I want to eat out and the restaurant and its employees are willing to serve me, why do you think we have to follow your rules, which are not laws?

And to the people who want to live in fear and never leave the house, I say just stay home and do not interfere with the rest of us.

Donald Tirotta

West Lampeter Township