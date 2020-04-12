A substantial number of members of the human race are trying to celebrate their holiest religious holidays while maintaining social distancing, shelter-in-place orders, quarantines and lockdowns. Coincident with the shortness of breath that we experience when COVID-19 overwhelms our lungs, Mother Nature and the Earth are breathing easier as we slow our pace of life and the consumption of the fuels that power our compulsion to go places.

Maybe that is God’s message. The resurrection of spring that we so take for granted might be choked off by overwhelming numbers of humans consuming overwhelming amounts of everything. Salvation for humans, Mother Nature and the planet depend on us taking this message to heart. Praying we can all learn this critical lesson. Happy Passover and Easter.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township