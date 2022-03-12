This is intended for young people, especially teenagers. Our culture encourages you to be casual and careless about your sexuality. Sex and sexuality are gifts from God and thus are sacred. Please avoid the lies and myths that have undermined centurieslong traditions of marriage and family.

Popular thought would have you believe that you should lose your virginity to get past your inhibitions and that you can be intimate with many individuals. Nothing could be further from the truth. Sexual intimacy is dependent on a relationship built on responsibility, respect and trust. It needs to be understood as sacred and special. Our loving creator God created boundaries so that we could enjoy his gift as it was designed and so that individuals could grow up in strong families.

Physical pleasures will yield lasting satisfaction only between married people in a shared commitment to God and to each other. Once those commitments are broken, it is hard to heal them. God wants to protect you from that hurt. That’s why you should reserve sex for your spouse alone.

Casual sex leads to constraints rather than freedom. It is very evident that most Hollywood marriages fail, and that the personal lives of the rich and famous who ignore biblical standards go through disastrous long-term effects.

I ask young people particularly to approach your sexuality with great caution. You, your children and society will benefit.

For more information on biblical sexuality, go to GotQuestions.org.

Larry L. Garber

East Donegal Township