For all you people who listen only to Fox News and have only ever voted straight-ticket Republican because that is what your father or grandfather told you that you had to do, I have a list of what has happened during the last four years.

1. President Donald Trump has set back race relations 60 years.

2. He has set back our democracy over 244 years with his idiotic claims of massive voter fraud. Think about it, people: Elections officials in all 50 states said they could find no mass voter fraud and that the election was fair and legal. However, you chose to listen to a president who has lied in excess of 25,000 times, and an attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who I believe should be disbarred and put in jail. Maybe they can share a cell?

3. Trump is trying to be a dictator and turn our country into a banana republic. When you say an election is filled with fraud because you didn’t win, you are delusional.

4. By failing to heed scientists and medical experts, he has been partially responsible for more than 273,000 deaths.

5. He has tried to ruin the Constitution and all it stands for. Our forefathers never thought a psychopath would be elected president.

6. He has scared and bullied most Republicans in Congress to the point that they don’t have a backbone among them.

As you told us in 2016, if you don’t like the election results, leave.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township