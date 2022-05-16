To the president of PPL Electric Utilities:

I am a senior citizen and a widow. Like many people on a limited income, my car and homeowner insurance, cable, groceries, cat food, gas, restaurant prices, etc., have gone up.

Now you want to raise the average electric bill at least $34 a month. How do you expect us to survive? My Social Security check has not gone up enough to meet all these increases.

I have worked hard since I was 13 and scraped most of the time to pay bills. Now, in my golden years, things are supposed to get better. Yeah, right!

We seniors have paid our dues all these years. We should not have to worry how we are going to pay our bills. I’m sure PPL’s costs have gone up, but this is such a hefty increase.

Don’t say, “Shop around.” Eventually that price will go up too, and then I will have to shop around again. I do not need the hassle!

If you care at all, at least reconsider this hefty increase.

Shirley Rahe

East Donegal Township