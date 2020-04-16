When I was a pastor in Rochester, Vermont, some time between 1983 and 1993, a lady by the name of Ethel Lary loved and admired Bernie Sanders so much that she told everyone in town she wanted him to come to her 100th birthday party.

My job as her pastor was to pester Sanders’ scheduler until she agreed to arrange for Sanders to attend. Along with hundreds of local residents, on what I remember as a beautiful spring day, Sanders showed up at the outdoor party on the back side of the White River — to Ethel Lary’s absolute delight.

Sanders has left this presidential race, but may we always remember the following: He is spending his political career serving the causes of truly prophetic justice on behalf of Ethel Larys all across America — of every age and race and creed and income bracket. (Except for the billionaires!)

John Pinder

retired UCC pastor

Lancaster Township