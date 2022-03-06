I had a long-term professional relationship with a man who over the years was a bright and guiding light in the lives of many people, including mine. He changed my life for the better.

He aided people with life-threatening illnesses, protected those in abusive relationships and assisted families in need of help. He risked his own life to save a young man who was missing on the Susquehanna River. He supported Christian missions here in the U.S. and abroad.

Yes, he spent 13 years in federal prison, but he was not a victim of his incarceration. In fact, while in prison he taught economic/business classes to thousands of fellow inmates, hundreds of whom, when released, turned to a life of serving others by starting legal small businesses. (These facts were mentioned at his funeral.)

Through his personal concern for, love of and caring for fellow inmates, I am sure some turned their lives over to Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. When his family visited him in prison, other inmates wanted to meet the family members and thank them for their father.

These things were never reported in the news. I was never asked to share any of this with the newspaper reporter. This man fully paid his dues to society and, if there is any sense of fairness, I felt these few of his many acts of service needed to be reported.

This man was James H. Guerin.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township