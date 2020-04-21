We live in a quiet neighborhood off New Holland Pike with about 80 homes. On Easter Sunday morning, each home had a 6-inch pot of spring flowers at its mailbox. Each pot included a cardboard disk mounted on a popsicle stick. One side had a cut-out Easter message (Psalm 68:19), and the other side gave the name, “Easter Bunny Family.”

I mention all this because of the time involved, in addition to the early morning deliveries. Who was this generous family? Not listed in the neighborhood directory! After some investigating, I solved the mystery and was determined to let them know how much their kindness was appreciated. Later in the day, I went for a walk with a mission. I found the address, but was hesitant to go to the door with social distancing in mind. The garage door opened, and I called out. It was meant to be! This family is friends with the owners of Esbenshade’s Garden Centers and Greenhouse and was offered the center’s excess plants, if the family had an outlet for them.

Thank you, thank you, thank you all! Acts of kindness like this are very special and need to be shared with the greater community.

Judy W. Smith

East Lampeter Township