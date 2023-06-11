Are you weary of all the name-calling, hatred and divisiveness? Let’s try a little kindness.

Most Americans want the same things: safety; support for the less fortunate; good education; a good economy; good jobs; affordable food and housing; good infrastructure; reasonable immigration and environmental policies; and the freedom to raise their families according to their religion and values.

Why do we allow those in power to manipulate us into hating each other? The common people don’t gain anything by hating. However, those in power gain more power by fomenting hatred.

People come from all over the world to the United States for freedom — the freedom to think and to believe as they choose. Why can’t we have civil conversations with people who think differently and learn from each other?

We live in a great country, and we must all work together to preserve what we have as Americans. If we don’t, we will become more like communist countries where freedom is not tolerated. We will think as instructed by those in power.

Instead of hatred, why can’t we practice kindness? When is the last time you said a kind word or did a kind act for someone? Our nation would be a better place if we would unite around our common goals instead of promoting hatred and division. It starts with each of us as individuals. We can make this a better country by collectively and intentionally practicing kindness in our sphere of influence.

Jan Bucher

Warwick Township