A limerick about schools [letter]

A view of the nation's school board controversies:

If you and the school board don't agree
on curriculum or policy.
If you protest with hue and cry, 
Merrick Garland may send the FBI.
Joe Biden wants tranquility.

Bob Bruhn
Lititz