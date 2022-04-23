A limerick about Elon Musk and speech [letter] Apr 23, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Big Tech and Democrats dominate the news.They quash and censor opposing views.Now Elon Musk comes to save the day.He thinks suppression is never fair play. He fears that our free speech we’ll lose.Bob BruhnLititz Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Elon Musk Twitter Free Speech Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.