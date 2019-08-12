Regarding the many deaths of young children left in vehicles because parents and relatives have forgotten that the children are there, a simple suggestion might help.
If you are a woman, get in the habit of placing your purse or handbag in the back seat area of the car every time you go anywhere
If you are a man, put your wallet and/or your phone in the back seat area.
Do it all the time, and in a short time, it will be automatic.
Few people can go anywhere for long without a purse or wallet or phone.
Connie Kondravy
Lancaster