I am writing in response to the Feb. 10 letter “It should be a woman’s decision.” I believe the critical decision is whether the woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy (and the life of a genetically unique developing person) takes legal precedence over the original constitutional right to life of the unborn person. Our Founding Fathers chose life. The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In 1868, after the Civil War, which was fought in part to overturn the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision that denied any constitutional rights to black persons, the 14th Amendment of the United States’ Constitution stated, “Nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property.” Sadly, in 1973, the Supreme Court’s controversial Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions denied the basic constitutional right of life to unborn persons.

In President Ronald Reagan’s words, “We cannot diminish the value of one category of human life, the unborn, without diminishing the value of all human life.” Natural birth and adoption, not abortion, preserves the precious lives of the mother and child. Our Founding Fathers and our mothers had the wisdom to decide to respect and preserve the “wonder of life.” Please pray for the mothers and unborn babies. Love them both.

Patrick Tiedeken, M.D.

Lancaster