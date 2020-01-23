Ah! Life is exhilarating! Until a short time ago I did not exist — that is, until my mother and father brought me into existence.
I hope they will not be disappointed with me.
Such a silly thought. My mother keeps me well fed. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available whenever I want them. Best of all, I am safe.
I like it here in the womb. I am content.
Wow! I just began to realize that I have a head, a torso, arms, legs and fingers.
Fascinating! I feel my body taking shape. My head is sprouting hair.
I feel it when she is in motion. I like the swaying and rocking experiences. My mother takes good care of me. I believe I am not a disappointment to her. Surely, she loves me. I love her.
Uh oh! What is happening? Something is wrong. I am cut. I am bleeding.
Mother! I am hurt. Help me!
She is not helping. The hurt is getting worse. I am cut in more places. My arms and legs are cut away. I am bleeding. I am losing consciousness.
Mother, why are you not protecting me? Why are you letting this happen to me?
I thought you loved me as I have loved you.
Death is coming, the end of my life is near. Goodbye, my mother, goodbye.
(And so it is, dilation and curettage claimed another child. It is simply another day in the life of an abortion provider.)
Daniel T. Fritsch
Manheim Township