To the unvaccinated:

So you have decided not to take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccines that will significantly help to keep you healthy and alive. Sure, I know that some folks who are fully vaccinated do get sick and, in a tiny percentage of people, there are serious side effects from the vaccination.

But millions and millions of people around the world have had these vaccines and that statistic tells us these vaccines are very safe.

There are some things you should do immediately, including making sure your will, your power of attorney and health care power of attorney documents are up to date. Please tell your family and loved ones where these documents are, since you are more likely to get sick and die if you get infected with COVID-19. Spend some time thinking about how your serious illness or death would impact your family and friends, and your employer or your business. Have plans in place should this happen.

Are those you live with in a position to take on your responsibilities should you be unable to fulfill them, due to serious illness or death? Can they live without your income? Can they live without you?

You might think the odds are in your favor that it won’t happen to you. I can guarantee that those unvaccinated people in the hospital today regret not getting vaccinated.

While it’s not likely that you are even reading this, I do hope someone who loves you will cut it out and give it to you to read.

Sandi Bush

West Donegal Township