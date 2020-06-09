As educators, we are devoted to building environments that recognize and value the dignity of every person, regardless of background or experience. It is in this mutual purpose that we can build trust and hope. With one voice, we unite to denounce racial injustice, as well as the systemic intolerance still so prevalent in our society.

As institutions of higher education, our communities are committed to working together to end inequities and to promote social justice. We have a responsibility to nurture and develop thoughtful, productive citizens who acknowledge and celebrate cultural, socioeconomic, racial, religious and political differences; and who affirm our common values of decency, justice, civility and truth.

We encourage all members of the Lancaster community to seek support, if needed, and to involve themselves to effect meaningful transformation. We reaffirm the necessity to vote as a means to safeguard and improve our democracy.

Moreover, given that freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are foundational values of higher education in the United States, we support the right of our communities to protest safely and to engage in civil discourse and expressions to address pressing concerns.

Combined, our institutions have more 20,000 students and thousands of employees, all of whom are part of the fabric of the city, county and region. We are heartened by the response we witnessed in recent days as our communities came together to honor and say the names of those who have lost their lives.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will be listening to the voices of those who are too often silenced or ignored. Each in our own schools we will do the difficult, self-reflective work of examining our own prejudices and practices. We shall examine our academic programs to resolve the racism and systemic inequities in our criminal justice, housing, medical and education systems that have gravely endangered historically marginalized communities.

When we are able to gather as a group again, we will learn from each other on these matters and, in partnership, seek ways to promote the well-being of the community in which we live and work.

As leaders of Lancaster-area postsecondary institutions, we rededicate ourselves and our talents to deepen, understand and address the complex challenges that permeate our society and our campuses. We are committed to championing this essential transformation together, for Lancaster and for our country. It is an essential goal.

Until we all can breathe free, none of us can truly breathe free.

Signed by: Barbara Altmann, president of Franklin & Marshall College; Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of Central Penn College; Mary Jensen, associate provost, Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster; Tommy Kiedis, president of Lancaster Bible College; Carol Lytch, president of Lancaster Theological Seminary; Cecilia McCormick, president of Elizabethtown College; Michael Molla, president of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design; Mary Grace Simcox, president of Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC; Lewis Thayne, president of Lebanon Valley College; Betty Tompos, interim president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; and Daniel Wubah, president of Millersville University.