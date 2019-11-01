Municipal elections are Nov. 5, and they have consequences! Proof of that is the reelection of the Manheim Township tax collector in 2017.
This individual had already served as tax collector for four years, never seeking to collect the school property taxes. But unbeknownst to the voters, she filed a lawsuit against the school district in the month of her reelection. That suit has cost taxpayers unnecessary money and caused a lot of confusion.
In 2019, we have many local school board seats, a district attorney, township and county commissioners, a Common Pleas Court judge and a prothonotary. Unfortunately for Manheim Township, voters there will have to wait until 2021 to change their tax collector.
Stay informed. Exercise your right to vote Nov. 5.
Janet Spleen
Manheim Township