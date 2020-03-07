In January 1933, Adolf Hitler was named chancellor of Germany. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated in March 1933, and his reluctant ambassador, William Dodd, was soon in place in Berlin. The German people felt some relief from the devastation of World War I, and an improved economy provided some palpable benefits in the form of meaningful work and better pay. Credit was given to Hitler and his cronies as they gained strength and influence. Philosophers discussed the “Jewish question”; for practical German politicians, the “Jewish problem” was a key issue of the Nazi Weltanschauung (or philosophy). Too many Jews, too much influence in too many places. The solution was to get rid of them — permanently.
Today, March 7, 2020, is the 86th anniversary of a tragic day in history. In 1934, the American Jewish Congress rallied people in Madison Square Garden for a mock trial of Adolf Hitler. Based on evidence presented, Hitler was declared guilty of crimes against civilization. The isolationist U.S. president and his administration withheld any comment on the trial, or on the active program to purify Germany of all non-Aryans (Jews and a few others).
FDR betrayed Europe by failing to put a halt to the rearming of Germany, the purging of the Jewish race, and the attempts to dominate Europe. Roosevelt might have prevented World War II, and possibly the Holocaust, had he taken the opportunity to respond to Nazism after the mock trial of Hitler 86 years ago. Could anxious immigrants and Muslims be the “non-Aryans” here in 2020?
Kenneth Brown
Manheim Township