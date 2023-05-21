Woe is me! When I look deep inside my being, I fear for my future.

A self-centered, self-defined morality has taken root. I am saddened by its ready acceptance.

My moral code of yesteryear, “Do no harm,” accompanied by adherence to defined principles for right and wrong, is no longer at the forefront of education of my young.

I see an obsession with material goods that exceeds needs.

Minor discourtesies such as littering are readily visible on roadsides and sidewalks.

Civility’s antonyms, disrespect and discourtesy, are commonplace; they run rampant in movies, television shows, social media and video games invited into homes.

Unbridled sexual activity is accompanied by marriage failure hovering around 50%. Fatherless families abound.

Foul language, berating and name-calling frequently lead to the loss of control of one’s emotions manifested as physical confrontations such as road rage, beatings, knife attacks, shootings and random killings. Sadly, these activities are often initiated by young people.

Unfettered personal freedom without responsibility is evidenced as a social malaise. This is many times accompanied by use of drugs and homelessness.

Killing the aged, infirm or person with whom we disagree can simply be viewed as extra-late-term abortion.

The value of human life has been diminished.

I ask myself “How did this happen?” The simple answer is I failed to recognize the inculcation that is pervasive throughout me.

My survival requires teaching respect for life, each other and acceptance of personal responsibility.

Who am I?

I am your society. I cry for help.

Daniel T. Fritsch

Manheim Township