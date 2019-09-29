The chickens have come home to roost for the scrofulous and mendacious President Donald Trump!
Clearly a sad day for America when a sitting president is put to shame for his allegedly unlawful actions. But a joyous day for the real American people who believe in the law and the Constitution of the United States. Elected Republicans should do the right thing by following the Constitution and performing their constitutional duties to take care of their constituents, instead of being stooges for Trump.
Joe Cox
Lititz