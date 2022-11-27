On the Sunday following the midterm elections and the rather divisive campaigns, our Lutheran church in Lititz sang a hymn that is most apropos to these days: “O God of Every Nation,” by William W. Reid Jr., hymn 713 in Evangelical Lutheran Worship, sung to the 19th-century Welsh tune “Llangloffan”:

O God of ev’ry nation, of ev’ry race and land,

redeem your whole creation with your almighty hand;

where hate and fear divide us and bitter threats are hurled,

in love and mercy guide us and heal our strife torn world.

From search for wealth and power and scorn of truth and right,

from trust in bombs that shower destruction through the night,

from pride of race and station and blindness to your way,

deliver ev’ry nation, eternal God, we pray.

Lord, strengthen all who labor that all may find release

from fear of rattling saber, from dread of war’s increase;

when hope and courage falter, Lord, let your voice be heard;

with faith that none can alter, your servants undergird.

Keep bright in us the vision of days when war shall cease,

when hatred and division give way to love and peace,

till dawns the morning glorious when truth and love shall reign,

and Christ shall rule victorious o’er all the world’s domain.

Although some might mistakenly want to construe the poet’s final phrase as supportive of Christian nationalism, I would humbly suggest that, if sung at public events, we could choose to sing “and Love shall rule victorious” — for most Christians have no problem identifying Christ with love.

D. Michael Byler

Lititz