A young married couple was in Beaver Stadium to see their first Penn State football game. They arrived to their seats as the marching band was on the field for the pregame entertainment. As they looked down onto the field they saw the letters SNOIL. They said out loud to each other “SNOIL? ... SNOIL?’’ They then realized the band was facing the other way and spelled the word LIONS.
A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for trespassing and was brought into the police station. As the police officer was doing the paperwork, he noticed that the boy’s name and the boy’s father’s name were the same. The officer asked the boy if he was a junior. The 14-year-old replied, “No, I’m a freshman.’’
A man lived in the landing pattern of Chicago’s O’Hare airport. On his roof, using lights, he spelled out the words “Welcome to Milwaukee.’’
A little boy was in his yard with his dad when some geese flew overhead in a V-shape formation. The little boy turned to his dad and asked “Do they know any other letters?’’
How come when we are driving we see only the one shoe by the side of the road?
A lot of people don’t know this, but I was a three-letter man in college. That’s right, in four years of college I wrote three letters home to mom and dad.
Tim Switch
East Hempfield Township