There is, in my view, considerable fraud in mainstream climate research, with dozens of failed climate predications dating back 80 years.
Contradictions foretell the same catastrophe, undeterred by past prediction failures.
Scientists predicted a new ice age by the 21st century (Boston Globe, April 1970).
Other news from the past:
— 1939: All glaciers in eastern Greenland are rapidly melting, supposedly a catastrophic collapse. Eight years later, a supposed rising in the surface of the ocean. But then an international team of specialists concluded there was no end in sight to the cooling trend.
— 1970: Air pollution may obliterate the sun, causing an ice age early in the new century.
— 1972: President Richard Nixon was told by 42 European investigators that climate change worse than ever experienced by mankind was a possibility soon.
— 1975: The Washington Post and Time magazine warned of an ice age, with no end in sight. One year later, however, they reported the exact opposite — an Arctic meltdown.
By the late 1980s, the narrative switched to global warming for good: polar ice melting on catastrophic scale, oceans rising, covering islands. The Maldives island nation was to be completely covered by 1992. Today, the Maldives is thriving, doubling in population since the 1980s.
The Bible tells us in Genesis 8:22 that while the Earth remains, seed time and harvest and cold and heat and summer and winter and day and night shall not cease.
God is in control of this whole world. Amen.
Joann Rutt
Clay Township