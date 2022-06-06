When I was young, my parents taught us right from wrong and good from bad, to be responsible for our actions, to respect others and to do good things to help others.

They taught us not to step too far out of line and to understand that if we did so, the consequences were solely on us, not someone else.

I was taught that a firearm is not a toy and what to do and not to do with a firearm. Firearms were locked in a gun cabinet until the proper time to use them. I understood that if I misused them, failed to handle them properly or didn’t respect what they could do, I would be in the doghouse.

Today, I feel that the issue is not guns themselves, but that too many people do not know what to do about them. And neither do our leaders.

Too many young people, in my view, believe that if they read something on the internet, it must be correct. Too many websites and TV programs promote violence; in my mind, it teaches people to do harm and believe that violence is funny and/or just the way of life.

Too many parents would rather sit their child in front of a screen to keep them occupied than take the time to parent.

Our society today has forgotten what talking to each other is all about. Post it online, and you don’t have to deal with it.

And too many politicians want to make new laws. How about enforcing the ones we have? Fix the real problems — don’t keep avoiding them.

Ralph Brightbill

North Cornwall Township

Lebanon County