Cyberattacks on U.S. utilities and pipelines are increasing. So far, the attackers have been mainly cybercriminals and extortionists.

However, “hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are launching increasingly aggressive attacks on U.S. power companies, hoping to pre-position malware that could leave U.S. cities and towns in the dark,” Bloomberg reported recently.

Although energy experts say it’s highly unlikely they could take down the entire U.S. power grid, nation-state attackers could target our largest cities, leaving thousands without power. This is a serious national security threat.

There are also increasing instances of climate disasters, such as the wildfires in Western states that cause massive and long-lasting power failures. In February, more than four million Texans lost fossil-fuel power for four days during record-low temperatures. (The wind turbines froze up, too, but that’s only because Texas is the only state that had refused to heed decades of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission warnings to winterize them.)

I believe the way to have a reliable and resilient energy grid is to make it distributed — that is, local — using micro-grids, rather than a massive, connected and vulnerable grid that uses huge, central power plants.

A distributed energy grid uses local energy cooperatives with nearby solar/wind farms with storage included, or individual rooftop solar collectors. There would be a power wall that stores the energy for each home and electric vehicle. This would mean real energy independence. Solar and wind, with storage included, are now cheaper than any other form of energy and much safer from cyberattacks.

Wayne Olson

Manheim