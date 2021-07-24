Letters to the editor

So much has been written on making sure that you get vaccinated because otherwise you could end up with the coronavirus.

Wake up people. Let me share my opinion on this. I am a Vietnam War veteran who has been sober because of a higher power and Alcoholics Anonymous.

I am 72 years old and I honestly believe that when God wants me, he will take me. I have been saved from the Vietnam War, where I was in the 101st Airborne Division. I was an active alcoholic until God saved me.

Trust me, folks. I am not religious, but someone saved me and if he wants me to get the virus, I will.

Yes, I got vaccinated, because I was asked to. But I believe that everything happens for a reason, and we all know there is someone greater than ourselves. Just look at you own life.

Have a great day.

Steve Vogel

Oxford

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags