So much has been written on making sure that you get vaccinated because otherwise you could end up with the coronavirus.

Wake up people. Let me share my opinion on this. I am a Vietnam War veteran who has been sober because of a higher power and Alcoholics Anonymous.

I am 72 years old and I honestly believe that when God wants me, he will take me. I have been saved from the Vietnam War, where I was in the 101st Airborne Division. I was an active alcoholic until God saved me.

Trust me, folks. I am not religious, but someone saved me and if he wants me to get the virus, I will.

Yes, I got vaccinated, because I was asked to. But I believe that everything happens for a reason, and we all know there is someone greater than ourselves. Just look at you own life.

Have a great day.

Steve Vogel

Oxford