Until last year, I owned a farm that I personally preserved through Manheim Township’s Transferable Development Rights program. Since then, I have sold the farm to my daughter and her husband. The family farm is on land that overlooks land the Hurst family owns and farmed for decades. Now they want to put a massive development of 550 housing units, a 120-room hotel and a mega grocery store on that land.
For hundreds of years, Oregon Road has been used by the farming community, including the Amish and Old Order Mennonites who use mules for plowing and horse and buggies for travel. The Hursts’ traffic engineer stated that rerouting Oregon Road into the new development should not trouble the farmers because it would take them only an additional 54 seconds of time and the roundabout could be easily traversed by mules pulling large and wide farm equipment. This is laughable.
I’m a lifelong Republican, but I cannot vote for the two incumbent Republican commissioner candidates, especially since they took campaign contributions from the Hurst family before they voted to approve the development, and they have turned their backs on the farming community.
I am impressed with Barry Kauffman, Democratic candidate for Manheim Township commissioner. He understands that putting this development in the middle of our farms makes life more difficult for the farmers and is really not in the best long-term interest of the township. I will be voting for Kauffman on Nov. 5 and hope you will join me.
Martin Wenrich
Manheim Township