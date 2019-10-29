Thank you to the many wonderful people in Lancaster whom I’ve met as a Rotarian, SCORE mentor and Willow Valley Communities resident the past five years.
At age 80, I’ve decided to downsize to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Having lost my wife of 54 years to cancer, I’ve been introduced to a new soulmate in central Pennsylvania. Combined, we’ve been married for over 100 years. While studying many 50-plus-year marriages among the almost 2,500 Willow Valley residents, we’re in the process of validating almost 40 characteristics of a successful relationship. We plan to share it in a book, along with the already published “On Mentoring: Lessons Learned During an 80-Year Journey.”
With the Extraordinary Give campaign Nov. 22, I’m challenging each of your readers to support the over 500 nonprofits seeking their contributions. I’ve donated stuff I don’t need to Tabor Community Services, a nonprofit that offers programs and services preventing and responding to homelessness, assisting about 5,000 struggling individuals to manage their finances.
I’m also contributing $10,000 as a challenge gift to match new contributions made to Tabor to help rebuild lives in historic Lancaster. This is in place of sponsoring a party to thank the many wonderful people I’ve met.
Finally, thanks to the many employees who work for LNP, the best newspaper in the world, especially the hardworking, second-job holding young couple that wakes me with a “thump” at my door at around 5 a.m.
Thank you again for the wonderful memories!
Chuck Sawicki
West Lampeter Township