I thank Silvia Zumarraga for her Oct. 30 op-ed, “Understanding why socialism doesn’t work.”

I have read several pieces like this from other writers who spent time in socialist countries, and they all read the same. Basically, they say socialism does not work!

These people will be the ones saying “I told you so” if and when we go down that road. I thank Zumarraga for the way she addressed many parts of the socialist agenda and how it just does not work. Let the reader beware: You have been warned!

Charlie Zuck

Elizabethtown