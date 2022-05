Because so much has been reported about the recent unfortunate events at Hempfield High School, I believe it’s necessary to compliment and praise the students and staff members who put together the spectacular Dance Theatre production recently.

It’s unfortunate that bad news tends to overshadow the positive things that students and staff of this school consistently do.

The Dance Theatre was, in my mind, professional quality, and I look forward to more such performances.

Sandra Madara

Lititz