Being instructed to stay home from church has made me more aware of how precious church is.

For your readers who any day find themselves thirsting for a restful moment with a gentle touch, may I share a gem of comfort from East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church: bit.ly/March15Sermon.

It’s brief — only 40 minutes — but it may give you quiet strength for these uncertain times.

My hope is that some can find reassurance in the singing, the prayers, the Scripture, the sermon and the blessing.

Kevin M. Stewart

Lancaster