Congressman Lloyd Smucker, you need to resign now. You were a contributing factor to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You and your colleagues had no business, in my view, questioning how the states conduct their elections.

You’re supposed to represent Lancaster County and part of York County. You are not elected by any other folks. You seemingly don’t have a clue about the people who live here.

President Donald Trump does not need your support in his absurd maneuvers. He’s a big boy and can take care of himself. I believe your main problem is that you’re a true follower, not a born leader. You jumped on the Trump bandwagon that caused the riot in our nation’s capital.

You, sir, need to resign from office. You don’t have to say a word to us. Resign.

Robert C. Settle Jr.

Manor Township