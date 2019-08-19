LNP reported July 2 (“Sunday hunting deal not popular”) that state Sen. Ryan Aument voted to have deer hunting open on Sundays. One of the last things we need in Pennsylvania, and something to which Aument should not be lending support, is Sunday hunting. Anyone who really wants to hunt should be able to find time during the other days of the week.
Let’s give a little consideration to folks who would like to commune with nature without the threat of bullets whistling around them every day of the week. Tell me just one way that I, as a resident of Pennsylvania, will be better off by allowing Sunday deer hunting. This is just another indication of the increasingly godless and secular environment that we are contending with nowadays.
Why do we think that we can just continue on our increasingly pagan ways, further desecrating the Lord’s day, without consequences?
I’m relatively certain that my Amish neighbors overwhelmingly share my feelings on this. We don’t need to have buck season opening Saturday, and we certainly don’t need Sunday hunting either, regardless of what may be trending elsewhere.
There were plenty of good reasons why we have never had deer hunting Sundays in “Penn’s Woods’’ previously, and there are still plenty of good reasons it should stay the way it has always been.
I would like to encourage Aument and all the other “powers that be” in Harrisburg to rethink this matter, and start doing the right thing for all the constituents in this great commonwealth.
Co-signers of this letter are Ted Weaver, Ralph Weaver, Gideon Stoltzfus, Elmer Arment, Barry Miller, Gail Weaver and Howard N. Robin.
George M. Weaver
New Holland