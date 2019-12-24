Lancaster County is my happy place. I was not lucky enough to be born in this county, and my own journey to my happy place was fraught with enough trauma and drama to fill the pages of a bestselling novel.
Thankfully, this season of faith and happy new year wishes takes on a special meaning when one lives in Lancaster County.
We are blessed to live in a corner of America where people show respect for the religious beliefs of others and where one can utter the word God without being verbally attacked by some contentious atheist. It is comforting to live in a place where we can display the American flag and publicly show our respect for the most powerful symbol of our freedom.
Living in Lancaster County has changed my life, and I’m grateful that I was given the gift of knowing what contentment is.
I have never been known for making New Year’s resolutions that I break Jan. 2. Instead, I choose to wish for things that are attainable. My most fervent wish for the new year is that those who hate President Donald Trump will focus some of their energy elsewhere and put an end to the socialist epidemic that is plaguing America.
On a happier note, I predict that in 2020 my Green Bay Packers will win the Super Bowl. Forgive me, Lancaster. The Packers are my other happy place.
Every American should take a moment to celebrate America and show gratitude for all our blessings. Merry Christmas and happy New Year, Lancaster.
Kathy E. Hondares
East Lampeter Township