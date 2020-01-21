Although LNP | LancasterOnline does not have enough pages to list the failures of this seemingly Russian-sponsored man inhabiting the Oval Office, I seek your indulgence to allow me to condense this list to only one.
Donald Trump’s inability to unite this country. Period. Full stop.
This failure alone should be enough for all patriotic Americans to exercise their right to vote and remove this impostor. Yes, my fellow Americans, he is impeached, but does anybody have any reason to believe that this Senate will do the right thing and remove him?
Finally, can my Republican friends refute this cavernous divide in our great country? I think not. And please, I know there will be attempts, but do not put blame on others — the buck stops at the top.
Jon J. Segro
Manheim Township