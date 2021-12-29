As the coronavirus continues to spread and COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase, I wonder what some people are thinking.

Some people who refuse to get vaccinated — sometimes spurred by conservative politicians and TV personalities — say it is their choice.

Does a hospital have a choice not to admit these people? Do doctors and nurses have a choice not to treat them? Can an insurance company refuse to cover them for not being vaccinated?

Those who are unvaccinated put themselves, their family, their friends and everyone else they comes in contact with at risk of a very serious illness. Hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated people, sometimes keeping people with other medicals issues out.

This should stop. I believe that those who are not vaccinated should be sent home.

I know some people who have a gun permit and carry a gun at all times for protection, yet they refuse to get vaccinated to protect themselves and everyone else. Does this show their mentality, or are they just plain stupid?

Please listen to the advice of the medical experts and do the right thing. We can get through this if everyone tries. Stay safe and have a happy new year.

Donald Bell

Columbia