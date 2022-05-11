Saturday marks the the 30th anniversary of one of America’s largest days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Lancaster County letter carriers will again be collecting nonperishable food from customers to distribute to local food pantries.

This is important, because more families, seniors and veterans are turning to local food banks. The food drive’s goal is to restock food pantries as they are experiencing increased summer demand.

Participating in this year’s food drive is simple. Postcards were delivered in participating areas, requesting that nonperishable food items be placed in a bag in or around your mailbox on Saturday morning. Your letter carrier will do the rest.

All donations collected will be donated to local food pantries. The top requested nonperishable food items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (soups, chili and pasta), juice, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and canned protein (tuna, chicken).

You also can donate healthy, low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil.

All items should be unexpired and in plastic or cardboard packaging. No glass jars or bottles, please.

Those wishing to making a monetary donation may go online to nalc.org/food.

Please help the letter carriers and the U.S. Postal Service in our fight to end hunger. This drive has collected more than 1.88 billion pounds of food in the United States over the past 30 years. Thank you, Lancaster County, for your continued support.

Jackie Preperato

National Association of Letter Carriers

Branch 273