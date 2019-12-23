As we read the headlines regarding impeachment, we see references to a nation divided by politics, to a Congress divided by partisanship, and to a people divided on whether the president is guilty of misconduct.
As all this plays out, our nation continues to face the threat of a resurgent Russia, a recalcitrant North Korea, an Iran in internal crisis, and an exploitative China. Internally, we face health care, gun control, climate change and national debt issues, while a surging stock market and low unemployment provide us with some sense of relief and perhaps security.
Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper No. 9, “A FIRM Union will be of the utmost moment to the peace and liberty of the States, as a barrier against domestic faction and insurrection.” His remarks were directed at the pettiness and agitation that were evident from the many small and arguing states of Europe, and the need for a strong central government, with checks and balances, to ensure a broad and permanent American government.
Let us keep in mind that the world does not stop turning while our politicians bicker over the impeachment process. Our government of the people, by the people and for the people needs now, more than ever, to keep an eye on the threats to our great American future.
David Wood
Manheim Township