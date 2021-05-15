Enough with the politics.

Monaco. The sun shines. A light breeze blows. The air smells of salt and fuel. Beautiful people stand on yachts, drinking champagne and wearing Rolex watches.

The cars glisten in the sun. Drivers’ heads are just two feet from the ground. Their hands lightly grip the wheel. Hearts pound. Win or lose, they will be immortal.

The lights go out. The race is on. Accelerate — brake — accelerate. On a knife’s edge, for two hours they swoop and dance and dive. Through the bus stop, La Rascasse, Casino Square, the harbor tunnel, the swimming pool.

The checkered flag flies. The race is won. The top three stand atop the podium. The winner’s anthem plays. Trophies are held high. The champagne flies.

This is Formula One.

Some will say this is a tremendous waste of precious resources. I say it is a mighty endeavor, an engineering marvel, a thing of endless beauty that shows man’s quest to excel.

Jay Amstutz

East Hempfield Township