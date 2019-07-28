I believe in the greatness of America, not because we are perfect, not because a politician looking to achieve electoral success says we are or were at one point and only he can bring us back to greatness, but because we are an imperfect country constantly striving to achieve a more perfect union.
We are not a great nation because of our government, but because we are a government, as President Abraham Lincoln said, of, by and for the people. Because of that, we as citizens have the right to criticize our country and government, and run for office when we feel we are not living up to our ideals.
It is because of that right to speak out that we have gone through every major change in our history. That is why, as a Republican, I am disgusted with what has happened watching the leader of my party and his supporters tweet/chant for four congresswomen to go back to the places from which they came.
I disagree with Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fervently on most issues, but they have every right to criticize how our country is run, just like then-candidate Donald Trump criticized how the government was run under President Barack Obama.
I never supported Trump because of his personal conduct, but this month my heart broke as a Republican seeing the lengths to which the party will go to support this president.
David Bennett
Upper Leacock Township