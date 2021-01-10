For a very long time, I feared what I watched unfold Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. President Donald Trump and all who have supported his lies, and coddled him since his election in 2016, and also supported his false claims during his recent election loss, bear equally in the events that transpired. In my view, he is not a patriot and he does not care about this country or any who reside here.

Wednesday, Trump incited a riot in his continued attempts to overturn an election that he has lost. These are the actions of a dictator or authoritarian, not the actions of a patriot. He is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States and should be removed from office immediately. Jan. 20 is not soon enough. He presents a clear and present danger to all Americans, and the damage that he has caused our democracy will remain for many years.

I was a registered Republican until 2020, but am now embarrassed to admit that I was ever affiliated with this disgraced party. Over the years, I have voted for the person who I felt would best represent me and those I love, which means that I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats in my nearly 45-year voting history.

Trump has ruined the Republican Party. I cannot and will not support it in its current form now, and possibly never again. Wednesday, Jan. 6, was a disgracefully sad day in American history.

Diana Hill

Rapho Township