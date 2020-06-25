As a retired chief financial officer who managed human resources departments for years and had to follow hiring nondiscrimination laws, how is it that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden can announce that he will choose a female vice presidential nominee? If he were to be elected president, he would be a federal employee. Shouldn’t he comply with federal hiring laws?

Why is this not a discriminatory hiring practice? If I ever announced in any business I worked for that I would only consider certain candidates based upon their sex, I would be looking at a lawsuit. Doesn’t this unfairly discriminate against a significant portion of the population? Shouldn’t any qualified candidate be equally considered? Isn’t that the law?

Bob Kinkade

Rapho Township