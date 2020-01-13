Dec. 25 was the celebration of Jesus Christ, the savior of the world. It’s not only an important day for Christians, but nearly everyone takes time out of their usual business routines to celebrate. Most stores are closed, many businesses take the day off, and it is recognized to be an important event to nearly everyone — except LNP.
The front page that day didn’t record much celebration of the “reason for the season,” but instead featured “Small city to the big stage,’’ which is great for actor Jonathan Groff’s career, but I don’t think he came “to save the world,’’ nor did he change history by his accomplishments.
Neither did “A dying town gets a new lease on life’’ or “Key figure in Show killing out of prison’’ affect history in a major way. These were the only headlines I read in that day’s paper.
Some of the advertisements inside the paper would have been welcomed as front-page news. What a disappointment, but not a surprise. Years ago, we dropped our daily subscription because of the increasingly biased slant toward the liberal viewpoint. LNP is more and more out of touch with Lancaster County values, which it should be representing.
Freedom of the press is a core American value, so we request that all be honored. Please keep “major things’’ the most important. Thank you.
Kathleen Smith
West Lampeter Township