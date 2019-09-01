Attention: elites, intellectuals, professors, and global warming/climate change experts.
Could you please write to LNP with the approximate time that civilization ends, and also the method of destruction?
When I talk to God, I will give him the facts as presented by the correspondent.
An informed God is a happy God.
If you would like to enhance your bona fides, you might try the questions in Job 38. (FYI: Job is a book in the Bible.)
If you can answer those simple questions correctly, I am sure you will win a special place in heaven.
Good luck.
Jack Supplee
Oxford