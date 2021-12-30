I would like to reply to the Dec. 28 letter “Stand up for our freedoms.”

How in the world can you say that, by not getting vaccinated, you’re standing up for freedom? In my view, what you are really doing is taking people’s freedom away by not protecting yourself and others.

I can’t believe you wouldn’t want to protect children. Please, man, come on. Use your head before you use your mouth. I believe that it’s people like you who have prevented us from kicking this virus out of here.

By all means, stand up for freedom, but stop getting it so twisted that you are doing nothing to help.

God bless us all. We’re in trouble.

Rich Cross

West Hempfield Township